Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Celebrates a Year Sober: "This Time Last Year I Was at My Lowest"

Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Living without alcohol has helped me feel better & more present both mentally and physically," she wrote. "Don't get me wrong, I've had a years of high highs and low lows but I'm grateful I gave myself the chance to work through them consciously rather than mask my feelings (good or bad) with a drink."

Holly also revealed that she "learned the hard way" that "alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all," adding, "As with everything I have been through, it has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health."

Shortly after sharing her post online, Holly's dad Gordon and sister Tilly Ramsay, 20, both took to the comments to leave her some extra love.

"what an incredible young lady," Gordon wrote, "words can't explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad."

Tilly added, "So proud of you."

While speaking on her podcast 21 & Over With Holly Ramsay in May, Holly opened up being sexually assaulted and undergoing treatment at a mental health facility, where she was diagnosed with anxiety, PTSD and depression.

She also revealed that her family has been "an amazing support" system for her since. "Having three siblings and now an extra one has been great," she said, referencing her 2-year-old brother, Oscar, who was born in 2019. "It's brought me closer to them in many ways and the same with my parents."