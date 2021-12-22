BaubleBar Is Having a Major Sale & You Can Save Up to 80% Off Must-Have Rings, Necklaces & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, it's time to shop for all the sparkly accessories you'll be rocking on the night of. If you're looking to add new pieces to your jewelry collection, we've got a sale that you don't want to miss.
BaubleBar is having a major sale right now where you can take 20% off your purchase using the code GIFT20 at checkout. To make things even better, they also have amazing deals up to 80% off! There's no better time to shop.
Right now, you can score several Pisa bracelet styles for just $15. Their best-selling Bennett Tennis Necklace is on sale for $40. If you're a Disney fan, several styles are on sale as well like this Mickey Mouse necklace for $20. We're really excited about their new tarot necklace collection that you can score for 20% off today using the GIFT20 code.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.
BaubleBar Gina Necklace
We adore a cute initial necklace, and we love it even more when it's BaubleBar's gorgeous Gia necklace. Right now, you can snag this for just $18. Such an amazing deal!
BaubleBar Tennis Necklace
BaubleBar's classic, best-selling Bennet Tennis Necklace is the perfect piece to wear on any occasion. It comes in fuchsia, lavender, light pink, turquoise and rainbow. It's on sale right now for $40.
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet
If you're going to get the necklace, why not get the bracelet to match? BaubleBar's Bennet Tennis Bracelet is so pretty and chic, and comes in multiple colors. You can score this today for $36.
BaubleBar Robin Headband
There are several cute hair accessories on sale as well, including initial hair clips and this lovely Robin Pearl Headband. So pretty and sophisticated!
BaubleBar Black Alpha Pisa Bracelet
Whether you're looking to add to your stack of Pisa bracelets or looking to start one, we recommend getting this Black Alpha Pisa Bracelet today. It features classic enamel letter beads and it's on sale for just $15.
BaubleBar Marjorie Necklace
This gorgeous Marjorie Necklace is BaubleBar's updated take on the chain necklace. It features alternating gold and pave links. Right now, it's on sale for less than $30.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
You really can't go wrong with BaubleBar's iconic mini Alidia ring. It's their number one ring of all time, and it comes in beautiful colors including emerald, blue ombre and clear. Right now it's on sale for $20. We highly recommend buying a few of these!
BaubleBar Thea 18K Gold Huggie Earrings
The Thea gold huggie earrings will help you get a cute layered look without needing an extra piercing. It's a great everyday piece, and it's on sale for $40.
BaubleBar Alice Ring
If you love BaubleBar's Alidia ring, you definitely need to check out the more spherical Alice ring. It comes in six colors including blue ombre, gray ombre and multi. You can snag this for just $20 right now.
BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace - Wheel of Fortune
BaubleBar recently released a brand new Tarot Collection featuring eight Major Arcana cards like The Empress, The Lovers, Strength and Wheel of Fortune (our personal fave!). Each pendant includes brief info on the card's meaning, its element and ruling planet. It's a great for layering or wearing on its own. Right now, it's on sale for 20% off!
