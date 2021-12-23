Cozy Loungewear for Your Post-Christmas Food Coma

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Although you're probably prepping for Christmas Eve and day, let's not forget about setting yourself up for some much needed R&R following Santa's big day.
If you're lucky, you might have time off from work and school, which we hope you'll spend catching up on sleep, binge-watching your favorite shows and shopping post-holiday sales. Whether you plan on not leaving the couch or traveling somewhere chilly, we have some ideas on how to keep cozy.
Below, we rounded up 16 loungewear pieces that will help you chill out in complete comfort and style. And of course, most of these styles include elastic to accommodate snacking on leftovers from your holiday celebrations!
AUTOMET Lounge Sets for Women
With 11 versatile colors to choose from, you might as well buy one for every day of the week!
Sophia Lace-Up Hoodie
Is this not the cutest hoodie you've ever seen?! While it's perfect for rocking at home, you can also wear it on your post-holiday errands if you choose to venture outside. We love the lace-up neckline and satin drawcord tassel details!
Eurivicy Women's Solid 2-Piece Sweatsuit Set
This set has us all starry-eyed! You know it's comfy AF when it has over 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
Artwork Program Universal Hoodie
Looking for something super comfortable yet Instagrammable? Treat yourself to a Madhappy hoodie—they put all other sweatshirts to shame and are worth every penny. On most days, you'll find us in their hoodies and sweatpants regardless of how hot or cold it is outside.
ZESICA Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts
You can't go wrong with a waffle knit set! There's something about the fabric that just feels like home.
Women's Lilac+London Pajama Cami & Pajama Shorts Set
Go from the bed to the kitchen to the couch and back to bed in style thanks to this cami and short set!
Skims Cozy Knit Hooded Lounge Jumpsuit
For the days you just can't deal, we recommend this cozy jumpsuit from Skims! Plus, it has a hood, so you can block out everyone who is trying to disrupt your Netflix session.
Fixmatti Women 2-Piece Knitted Outfit
We love a loungewear set that is acceptable to rock outside of the house—and this is a prime example. The high neck long sleeve sweater and wide-leg pants make for a chic combination whether you pair them with slippers or heels.
Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
We've been living in these bamboo lounge pants from Cozy Earth! Pair them with the matching long-sleeved top and you've got yourself the coziest, softest set ever.
Womens Oversized Pajama Dress
Help yourself to an extra serving of potatoes or pie and don't feel a smidge bad about it because you can throw on this oversized pajama dress when your guests leave. The best part? It has pockets!
Washable Silk Checkered Jacquard Set
The luxe checkered print on this set is everything! Besides the chic design, we love how the silk fabric is naturally thermoregulating to help you stay comfortable all day long.
The Drop Women's Renee Washed Fleece Slouchy Hoodie
Available in six everyday hues, this hoodie paired with the matching sweatpants will have you embodying the 'do not disturb' lifestyle.
VamJump Womens 3-Piece Lounge Set
With over 20 colors to choose from, you might as well get everyone in your household one of these cozy sets.
Jambys Navy/Pink Cozy Cloak
Ahem, Santa...we have a last-minute addition to our wishlist! Not only does this uber-comfortable cloak pack up into a case that can also function as a pillow, but it has a foot pocket to keep your toes toasty during your binge-watching sessions.
Haydn Joggers
Pair these velvet fleece joggers with the matching sweatshirt and some UGG slippers to up the cozy factor of your time at home.
Long Hooded Fleece Bathrobe
Sometimes you just need a floor-length robe to get you through the days between Christmas and New Year's.
