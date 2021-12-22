The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Expecting First Baby

It's going to be quite the challenge to beat this holiday present.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett announced on social media that they are expecting their first child in June 2022.
"We always give each other the best gifts that money can't buy, & this is by far the best gift we've been able to give & ever receive," Kam wrote on Instagram. "Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can't wait to meet our new edition to our fam."
In the announcement, both Kam and Leroy wore matching holiday pajamas while holding up pictures of a sonogram.
"Thank you God for this blessing, I'm beyond grateful," Leroy wrote. "His timing is always right. I can't wait to be a daddy."
As soon as the news was out, several co-stars from The Challenge including Jenna Compono, Johnny Bananas, Paulie Calafiore and Cory Wharton expressed their excitement online.
"Okay I'm crying. Words don't describe how proud and excited I am for the two of you," Nany Carmen Gonzáles wrote in the comments section. Cara Maria added, "This baby is going to change the world with parents like you I swear to God."
The Real World: Las Vegas alum and Are You the One? contestant met on season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas back in 2018, when they made it to the finals.
Their relationship grew even deeper as members of Team USA on War of the Worlds 2.
Since becoming fan favorites in the franchise, Kam has been working hard on relaunching the Kam Collection, a beauty, cosmetics and personal care brand. As for Leroy, he remains a Houston barber and entrepreneur.
As for their relationship, it remains stronger than ever after making a big move from Las Vegas to Texas.
"You've been one of my greatest blessing in my life," Leroy wrote on Instagram back in November 2020. "That's why I'm beyond ready to start a new life with you. [Cheers] to our journey #BlackLove."