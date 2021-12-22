James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Watch : Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards

James Franco has admitted to sleeping with students in the past while he was an acting teacher, his first comments on the matter in almost four years, in wake of a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him that was recently settled.

In 2019, two former acting students filed a class action suit against Franco for alleged sexual harassment, exploitation and coercion. This past June, court records showed the actor agreed to pay a $2.2 million settlement. The lawsuit followed similar accusations that one of the students in the lawsuit, three others and another woman made in the press in 2018. The actor had denied their allegations. On a Dec. 23 episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Franco addressed the issue for the first time in almost four years and also made a confession.

"Look, I'll admit I did sleep with students. I didn't sleep with anybody in that particular class. But, over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students and that was wrong," Franco said on the podcast, adding, "It's not why I started the school."