Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead

Alicia Witt is grieving the loss of her parents just days before the holidays.

According to multiple reports, the bodies of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered at their Massachusetts home on Dec. 20.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them," Alicia shared in a statement to E! News. "Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

While the Worcester Police Department couldn't reveal the identity of the victims, they confirmed to E! News that authorities were dispatched to a residence and discovered a male and a female deceased.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play, but the case is under investigation and the medical examiner's office will determine cause of death.