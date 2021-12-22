HBO Max Releases Its Thrilling 2022 TV Lineup Including Spin–Offs and Old Faves

Talk about starting things off on the right foot.
On Dec. 22, HBO Max revealed an exciting new sizzle reel showcasing the TV shows coming in 2022. Shows include a mix of fan favorites and new spin-offs sure to get spirits soaring in the new year.
Elevating the streaming platform are a list of goodies including new seasons of Euphoria, Hacks, Westworld, The Flight Attendant, The Righteous Gemstones, Black Lady Sketch Show, His Dark Materials, Barry and the Gossip Girl reboot. New seasons of spin-offs include Game of Thrones' House of the Dragon and Pretty Little Liars' Original Sin.
New shows featured on the sizzle reel are the Julia Child series titled Julia, Love & Death with leading lady Elizabeth Olsen, The Gilded Age with TV legends Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, as well as a true-crime murder mystery starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette called The Staircase. Also premiering on the streamer is the basketball drama mini-series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty with Quincy Isaiah, Sally Field, Adrien Brody and John C. Reilly.
To kick off the new year, HBO Max will feature the highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion special. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the trailer features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reminiscing about one of the most beloved film franchises in history. Expect additional interviews with Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) during the merry reunion on Jan. 1.
Watch the trailer above and be sure to tune into HBO Max in 2022.