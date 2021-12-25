These 2021 TV relationships Make Us Believe in Love

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Merry Christmas from E! to you!

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear reminiscing about our favorite TV couples of the year. We made this list, checked it twice and gathered our absolute favorite TV couples that prove love exists. Because as Hugh Grant would say, "Love actually is all around."

This year has been filled with adorable TV couples. Some have had their share of hard times, like Marcus (William Jackson Harper) and Mia (Jessica Williams) on Love Life, others their relationships have just begun, such as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick (Scott Speedman) on Grey's Anatomy, and some, well, they are straight-up couple goals. We're looking at you, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler)!

From Wanda and Vision dancing in the living room in WandaVision, to Zoey and Max becoming "more than friends" on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, these moments have us looking back and thinking, "maybe this year wasn't all that bad." Plus, nothing screams "happily ever after" more than a trip to Neil Lane on Bachelor in Paradise!