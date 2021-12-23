Untangling Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner's Untraditional, Complicated Relationship

"Bridget and I have always been close," Holly revealed. "We've always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest]."

However, when asked if she has a relationship with Kendra, the Down the Rabbit Hole author put things simply, "No."

Holly also opened up about her romance with the Playboy founder, where she explained just how grateful she was for never getting pregnant. Although, she admitted they had "boring basic sex."

"I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old," the star, turning 42 Dec. 23, said about the reason they never had kids. "When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex where I felt like, 'Ok I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn't comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.' I almost locked myself into this box."