E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Travis Barker Close to Her Heart With New Bling

Kourtney Kardashian is minding her P’s and Q’s—or more specifically her T’s and B’s! Check out the new initial jewelry she got to honor fiancé Travis Barker.

By Kisha Forde Dec 22, 2021 5:50 PMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianCouplesCelebrities
Watch: 5 BEST Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner Moments

Kourtney Kardashian's gorgeous ring isn't the only piece of bling tying to her Travis Barker.
 
The Poosh founder took to Instagram Stories on Dec. 21 to show off the latest piece of jewelry that's keeping her fiancé very close to her heart: a silver necklace sporting the Blink-182 drummer's initials.
 
In addition to giving her more than 150 million followers an up-close-and-personal look at the chain, which includes studded lowercase "t" and a smooth-silver "b" pendants, Kourtney also posted a snapshot of herself rocking the new necklace. For added emphasis, she also drew a pink heart around her new jewels in her sweet selfie.
 
Just hours before that, Kourtney also reposted Travis' Instagram Story, which highlighted his "favorite tattoo" from his "favorite tattoo artist." (In case you missed it, Kourtney inked those three magic words, "I love you" on his arm in May of this year).
 
Kourtney's latest post featuring her new bling comes just four days after she and Travis enjoyed a blended family trip at the Happiest Place on Earth.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Trip to Disneyland

For the Disneyland adventure, they brought along Kourtney's youngest son, Reign, 7, and Travis' son, Landon, 18.

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

2

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

3

All the Details on Bachelorette Michelle Young's Engagement Ring

On Dec. 17, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a few magical photos from their trip, captioning the Instagram pics, "The happiest place on Earth, in the rain, at Christmas time."

As for her most notable piece of jewelry yet, as readers may recall, Kourtney received a giant sparkler from Travis when he popped the question during a romantic proposal in October.

Trending Stories

1

Chrishell Stause Hints at True Reason Behind Jason Oppenheim Breakup

2

Watch North West Channel The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

3

Mariah Carey’s Card From Daughter Monroe Will Melt Your Heart

4

Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are on Track to Make History at 2022 Oscars

5

All the Details on Bachelorette Michelle Young's Engagement Ring

Latest News

Actress Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Her Parents Are Found Dead

How Kourtney Kardashian Is Keeping Travis Barker Close to Her Heart

Amelia Hamlin Says She “Completely Lost” Her “Sense of Self” in 2021

Mindy Kaling Hilariously Reveals “Problem” With Big Little Lies

Exclusive

Catch Wiz Khalifa's Timely Advice in Dickinson Series Finale

JoJo Siwa Nearly Trampled at Lakers Game With Katie Mills

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million for His 30th Birthday