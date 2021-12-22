Mindy Kaling Hilariously Exposes the “Problem” With Big Little Lies

Watch : Christine Quinn FANGIRLS Over Mindy Kaling at 2021 PCAs

Coming soon: Big Little Housewives?

Mindy Kaling took to Twitter on Dec. 21 to reveal what could be the best TV-reboot pitch in history. "The problem with big little lies is that it shouldn't have been a series it should've been a franchise like housewives where now you follow different groups of dysfunctional hot moms all over the US."

HBO's Big Little Lies—which starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley—ran for just two seasons, leaving many fans wanting more. Mindy's idea would assure a never-ending rotation of drama, and we are into it, especially since the Office star knows a thing or two about making hit shows. Her producing track record includes The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever and her latest project, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Her newest HBO Max show stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott as college freshmen, and it seems like the four young women who star on the series would likely tune in to Mindy's Lies-Housewives mash-up.