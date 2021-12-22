JoJo Siwa Nearly Trampled By NBA Star While Sitting Courtside With Katie Mills

This is a courtside experience JoJo Siwa will never forget.
On Dec. 21, the 18-year-old and TikToker Katie Mills scored the ultimate seats to watch the Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena. While JoJo and Katie were so excited for the game, even getting to the arena 30 minutes early, the night took an unexpected turn when Suns player Jae Crowder accidentally flew into the crowd while running after a loose ball. Luckily, Jae was able to avoid hitting JoJo as he flipped over her seat and she took cover, preventing any injuries.
Afterward, JoJo laughed off the incident, even sharing footage of the moment on her Instagram Story. Joking that she was nearly "trampled" while sitting courtside, JoJo said, "That was really cool, also just saw my life flash before my eyes. If I wouldn't have ducked...I would've been out, down for the count."
Katie then chimed in, saying JoJo would've been a "goner" and would have needed a trip to the ER, possibly with a broken leg or shoulder. Added JoJo, "I think I would've had a broken neck...honestly really entertaining, really spiced up the game."
And when the Twitter account for the Phoenix Suns—who defeated the Lakers 108 to 90—asked the influencer, "How's it going down there?" JoJo hilariously replied, "Quite well."
Safe to say it was definitely a memorable night for JoJo and Katie, who have been spending more and more time together in recent days.
On Monday, Dec. 20, Katie posted a video to TikTok in which she and JoJo danced to New Boyz's song "You're a Jerk" on a beachfront patio. That same day, Katie also took to her VSCO account to share two photos of her and JoJo hanging out at Disneyland.
Back in October, JoJo liked Katie's Instagram post about being "proud of who you are." It was that same month that JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, split from girlfriend Kylie Prew after about nine months of dating.
During a recent interview with E! News, JoJo revealed how she handled the heartbreak.
"I just needed validation that what I was feeling was real and validation that missing was real and validation that feeling empty inside and feeling like I lost something was real," the Dancing With the Stars alum shared. "But that things were going to be OK was also real."
JoJo went on to name a few of her dating dealbreakers, starting with food preferences. "You must not think drinking milk is weird because I like milk," she said. "You must not think ranch is gross because I like ranch. Pickles. We love pickles, mushrooms."
As for her own dislikes, she noted, "I hate lipstick, but what I realize is that depending on the person, I don't think I would mind lipstick. I don't think I would."