The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reacts to Criticism Over His Casting

Clayton Echard is asking Bachelor Nation to give him a chance.

During The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, the medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, responded to criticism he's received over being cast as the lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Upon introducing the season 26 star, host Kaitlyn Bristowe said, "Joining us now is a man who really does need an introduction because honestly no one knows who he is." When Clayton, who appeared on Michelle Young's season and was sent home week six, walked out, he seemed happy about the audience's applause and that there were "no boos or anything."

Kaitlyn then told Clayton she wanted to address the "elephant in the room" and how "there's been a lot of mixed reactions" to him being picked as the next Bachelor. She said they were "facing your haters head on" and proceeded to read some of "the more interesting comments" about him.

"I thought it would be fun to, like, take a page out of Jimmy Kimmel's book and read them," Kaitlyn said, referencing the late-night host's "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" segment. "You're going to read them for us. Are you ready?"