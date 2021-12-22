Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

When it comes to his fitness journey, Jacob Batalon is soaring to new heights—without help from Spider-Man.



In a recent interview with Men's Health, the 25-year-old actor opened up about what led him to lose 112 pounds over the course of the last two years. As the Spider-Man: No Way Home star noted, he decided to change his diet and exercise routines to improve his health after noticing he felt sluggish, even during working hours.



"I decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with my health and fitness at the end of 2019," Jacob told the publication. "Even when I wasn't doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating."



"I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without being out of breath and this one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous," he continued. "I could not believe I let myself get this far. That's what sort of started it all."