Proof 2021 Was the Year of Excessive Celebrity PDA

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Courtside PDA

Get a room!

Was it just us or were celebrity couples totally unable to stop with the public displays of affection this year? Whether it was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sucking thumbs courtside at a UFC match or Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde canoodling on a yacht on the Italian coast or Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz getting cozy on a bike in NYC, stars were so smitten they could not stop their parade of PDA. And who are we to rain on said parade?

While "Kravis" may have been one of the most affectionate couples of 2021, they were far from the only Kardashian-adjacent pair to express their love, as the year also saw Kim Kardashian stepping out with her surprising new beau and Kendall Jenner taking her private relationship with NBA star Devin Booker courtside for us all to cheer on.