The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Receive $200,000 Down Payment for New House

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's next chapter together is off to a rosy start.

After getting engaged during the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette, the couple appeared on After the Final Rose and received a surprise gift: a down payment on a house.

The present came after Michelle and Nayte were talking about their future together and their plans for him to move to her home state of Minnesota in the next few months.

"Very soon," Nayte, who's from Winnipeg and was living in Austin, Texas, said during the Dec. 21 episode. "We're not waiting. There's no reason to wait with Michelle. Let's do this!"

When Kaitlyn Bristowe, who hosted AFR solo after Tayshia Adams was exposed to COVID-19 and missed the show out of an abundance of caution, asked if Michelle and Nayte were already house hunting, he replied, "Oh yes! The Zillow notifications are crazy."

That's when a gingerbread house with a big red bow on it was brought out. Upon lifting the roof, Michelle and Nayte found a check inside.