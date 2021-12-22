All the Details on Bachelorette Michelle Young's Engagement Ring From Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young is officially a bride-to-be—and she has the bling to prove it!
The Bachelorette star found her happily ever after on the season 16 finale of the ABC dating show, choosing Nayte Olukoya after he got down on one knee and popped the big question.
During the romantic proposal, Nayte told Michelle, "The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto. The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. And I'm standing in front of you right now, and the feelings are the same. I want to run away with you. I want to run away to forever with the woman that I've come to love."
While the magical moment was undoubtedly the stuff fairy tales are made of, all eyes were also on the stunning ring that Nayte presented Michelle. The diamond and platinum ring centering a pear-shaped diamond is set with two tapered baguette diamonds and further set with 46 round brilliants cut diamonds for a total weight of over 3.00 carats.
The ring, designed and signed by Neil Lane, was hand made in platinum.
It's been a long journey to find love for Michelle. The fifth grade teacher first became a member of Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor but was ultimately rejected by the former college football star in favor of Rachael Kirkconnell.
During this week's finale, she made the "hardest" decision of her life. Her choice was down to Nayte and Brandon Jones, who said in a teaser, "There's nobody else in this world that I'd rather give my heart to."
On the other hand, Nayte told Michelle he was "madly in love" with her, saying, "and it is terrifying."
Ahead of her season of The Bachelorette, Michelle told E! News' Daily Pop that she had her guard up as she knew there were "going to be one or two people who are not there for the right reasons."
"I can see lies coming from across the classroom," Michelle joked. "It helped me out a little bit."
She added, "I am very happy just how this entire experience went. I have learned so much about myself, about what I'm looking for."
And the premiere of The Bachelor is just around the corner, with Clayton Echard's season slated to premiere on Monday, Jan. 3 on ABC.