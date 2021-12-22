All the Details on Bachelorette Michelle Young's Engagement Ring From Nayte Olukoya

Watch : "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Doesn't Regret ANYTHING

Michelle Young is officially a bride-to-be—and she has the bling to prove it!

The Bachelorette star found her happily ever after on the season 16 finale of the ABC dating show, choosing Nayte Olukoya after he got down on one knee and popped the big question.

During the romantic proposal, Nayte told Michelle, "The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto. The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. And I'm standing in front of you right now, and the feelings are the same. I want to run away with you. I want to run away to forever with the woman that I've come to love."

While the magical moment was undoubtedly the stuff fairy tales are made of, all eyes were also on the stunning ring that Nayte presented Michelle. The diamond and platinum ring centering a pear-shaped diamond is set with two tapered baguette diamonds and further set with 46 round brilliants cut diamonds for a total weight of over 3.00 carats.

The ring, designed and signed by Neil Lane, was hand made in platinum.