NFL Star Ryan Kelly and Wife Emma Mourn "Unbearable" Loss of Baby Girl Mary Kate

Indianapolis Colts player Ryan Kelly and wife Emma Kelly are paying tribute to their daughter, Mary Katherine.
On Dec. 19, Emma took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking loss of their baby girl, 19 weeks into her pregnancy. "There is no easy way for us to say what we're about to say… but we lost our sweet baby, Mary Katherine Kelly, aka Mary Kate, this week," she wrote in part. "I was 19 weeks along, 1 week from the halfway mark. Women have a 1% chance of losing their baby this far along, and yet somehow, here we are."
Emma, who announced her pregnancy on Halloween, then thanked one of her "angel" nurses for her support.
"The pain and brokenness is so unbearable for Ryan and i we don't even know where to begin," she continued. "I learned her little heart just stopped for reasons unknown on Wednesday afternoon after rushing to the hospital upon discovering a little bleeding. After learning she wasn't with us anymore, I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next. Ryan and I spent almost 48 hours in the hospital. I labored for 24 hours with her before she made her entrance on December 17th."
Emma went on to share that while she was "so angry" at first that she had to deliver, it actually became "the biggest blessing out of this nightmare."
As she explained, "It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her. These 19 weeks with her opened our hearts & souls more than we ever imagined possible & I'm forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad."
On Dec. 20, Ryan took to his Instagram page to honor Mary. "Nothing made me happier than being your Dad," the NFL star wrote. "You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be."
"I'm sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now," Ryan continued. "You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you're being loved on by your great grandparents. Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I'll forever wonder who you'd be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you."