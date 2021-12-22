NFL Star Ryan Kelly and Wife Emma Mourn "Unbearable" Loss of Baby Girl Mary Kate

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Indianapolis Colts player Ryan Kelly and wife Emma Kelly are paying tribute to their daughter, Mary Katherine.

On Dec. 19, Emma took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking loss of their baby girl, 19 weeks into her pregnancy. "There is no easy way for us to say what we're about to say… but we lost our sweet baby, Mary Katherine Kelly, aka Mary Kate, this week," she wrote in part. "I was 19 weeks along, 1 week from the halfway mark. Women have a 1% chance of losing their baby this far along, and yet somehow, here we are."

Emma, who announced her pregnancy on Halloween, then thanked one of her "angel" nurses for her support.

"The pain and brokenness is so unbearable for Ryan and i we don't even know where to begin," she continued. "I learned her little heart just stopped for reasons unknown on Wednesday afternoon after rushing to the hospital upon discovering a little bleeding. After learning she wasn't with us anymore, I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next. Ryan and I spent almost 48 hours in the hospital. I labored for 24 hours with her before she made her entrance on December 17th."