Today’s Hoda Kotb Reveals Dark Hair Transformation After "Happy Accident"

Out with the old and in with the new.



Today show co-host Hoda Kotb is bringing that saying to life, thanks to her recent hair transformation. The 57-year-old correspondent, who usually sports light brown tresses, hosted the Dec. 21 episode as a brunette, thanks to what she called a "happy accident."



"You know, some things are like, happy accidents," she told guest co-host Sheinelle Jones. Explaining that she wanted to prep for the holidays, she continued, "My whole family's coming today, so I decided I wanted to do that keratin treatment I like to do. It just takes the frizz out so I'm like, 'I'll do that early, I'm gonna be on it.'"



Since her usual salon is closed, as Hoda explained, she had her stylist complete an at-home keratin treatment instead—and that's where things got a little tricky since her hair came out a lot differently than expected. "Three hours later, I got up and it was like it was like fire-engine orange," she recalled. "Like Bozo orange. I looked, and I go 'What happened?'"