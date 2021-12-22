Chrishell Stause Explains Why She and Jason Oppenheim Made the "Difficult" Decision to Break Up

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Chrishell Stause is revealing why she and Jason Oppenheim decided to go their separate ways after dating for less than a year.

The Selling Sunset star shared a statement to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 21, saying that she and the real estate broker have much respect for each other but ultimately decided their relationship wouldn't work because of their differing dreams for the future.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for," she wrote. "But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

Chrishell continued, "Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."