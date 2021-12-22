Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are on Track to Make History at 2022 Oscars

Watch : Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z

It may just be Oscar gold everything for Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The powerhouse couple is one step closer to becoming Oscar nominees after they were both named in the shortlist for the Best Original Song category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards. The list of 15 contenders, which was announced on Dec. 21, recognized Beyoncé's "Be Alive" from King Richard and "Guns Go Bang," Jay-Z's collaboration with Kid Cudi, from The Harder They Fall.

If Beyoncé and Jay-Z are nominated, it will be the first time in Oscars history that a married couple will face off against one another in the same category, according to Variety and Billboard.

Other stars who landed on this year's shortlist include Billie Eilish and Finneas for "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto and Ariana Grande for "Just Look Up"—her collab with Kid Cudi from the Don't Look Up soundtrack.