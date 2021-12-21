YouTube's Nash Grier Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée Taylor Giavasis

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

Nash Grier and Taylor Giavasis are expanding their family.

The former Vine star announced he and his fiancée are expecting their second child together on Tuesday, Dec. 21. On Twitter, he captioned a series of photos taken on the beach, "Our little family is getting bigger."

Taylor previously shared the news on TikTok, revealing how she used custom scratchers to tell friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Noelia Ramirez about the bun in the oven. As Stassie and Noelia scratched their tickets, they questioned why their cards said, "We're having a baby."

Then, Stassie turned to her with a look of shock and said, "Wait, Taylor," before screaming with joy.

Taylor also posed for a set of maternity photos, which she posted to Instagram. The announcement was met with glee from Ashley Graham, April Love Geary and more stars.

Ashley commented, "omgggggg yay!!!!! congrats," and April added, "I CANT WAIT TO SEE BABY NUMBER 2!!!!"