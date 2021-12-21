Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Breaks Silence on Split With Chrishell Stause

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Jason Oppenheim has only nice things to say about his new ex.

The real estate broker has spoken out after E! News reported that he'd split with his girlfriend and Selling Sunset co-star, Chrishell Stause.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he continued, before sharing one difference between them. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

The Oppenheim Group boss shared, "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

The pair split after five months together, two sources told E! News.