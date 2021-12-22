16 New Year's Eve Dresses You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We know you're probably knee-deep in wrapping paper right now, but we're here to remind you New Year's Eve is around the corner!
Whether you're planning on safely spending the night out on the town or at-home with friends, you might be in the market for something sparkly to ring in 2022. Given we want to avoid shipping delays and crowded malls at all costs, we're looking to Amazon to find our NYE fit!
Below, we rounded up 16 NYE-ready dresses to help you celebrate new beginnings in style! Whether you're envisioning something with sequins or velvet, figure-hugging or flowy, we've got you covered!
BestGirl Women's Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Ruched Sparkly Bodycon Mini Dress
If you're looking to really wow on NYE, look no further than this deep v-neck mini! Plus, you can choose from over 20 colors and fabrics!
PrettyGuide Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Sequin Stretchy Mini Party Dress
With over 30 patterns and vibrant hues, there is no shortage of options when it comes to this stretchy mini dress!
Romwe Women's Bodycon Velvet Dress
Show off a little leg with this velvet bodycon dress! It also comes in a dark red and green version if you're looking to rock some color.
Miss Ord Long Sleeve Slim Soft Lining Casual Jumpsuit Romper with Sequins
Ok this isn't a dress per se, but it's the chicest romper we've ever seen!
GOBLES Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Ruched Bodycon Cocktail Dress
You can wear this bodycon dress way past New Year's Eve! It's simple yet sexy, and it comes in tons of colors.
BABEYOND Fringed Dress
Going to a Gatsby-themed soirée? This fringed dress is for you.
Eytino Women V Neck Long Sleeve Open Back Printed Mini Short Dresses
Although we're sold on this gorgeous star-studded dress, you can look at one of the 2,381 five-star reviews for extra convincing!
Meenew Women's Long Sleeve Glitter Dress
All that glitters is
gold red! This sparkly dress has a fun lace-up design on the back, too.
UONBOX Women's Sleeveless Deep Plunge Bandage Dress
Whether you're boo-ed up or looking for someone to kiss when the clock strikes midnight, this bandage dress was made to impress!
SheIn Women's Plus Size Elegant Mesh Contrast Pearl Beading Sleeve Stretchy Bodycon Pencil Dress
Can we get some commotion for this dress?! It's elegant, affordable and perfect for NYE.
OLUOLIN Women's Sexy Sheer Mesh Glitter Rhinestone Club Mini Dress
Look like a shimmering disco ball in this dress covered in rhinestones! Not to mention, the neckline is everything.
GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Velvet Long Sleeve Party Dress
With over 2,250 five-star reviews on Amazon, this ruched long sleeve dress is a safe bet for making a show-stopping statement at your party.
MINEMIN Long Sleeve Sequin Dress
This sequin dress offers the perfect amount coverage and sparkle! Plus, it comes in nine versatile colors.
Romwe Women's Off Shoulder Flounce Long Sleeve Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress
Bring the drama with this off-the-shoulder ruffled dress! If you're looking for something that's not form-fitting but still festive, this dress is the one for you.
DUBACH Women Fashion V-Neck Surplice Wrap Ruched Sequins Bodycon Dress
Wrap dresses are a sure way to look snatched, but add in some sequins and you've got a masterpiece of a dress!
