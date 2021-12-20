31 Stars Share Their Favorite Lipsticks & Lip Glosses: Jennifer Garner, Olivia Rodrigo, & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you feel like your look isn't complete without a bold lipstick or a hydrating gloss, you aren't the only one who loves their lip products. Throughout 2021, lots of our favorite celebs shared their favorite lipsticks, lip stains, lip glosses, lip balms, and lip liners.
Unfortunately, we don't have a glam squad to help us with our makeup application, but buying those same products is a close second, especially since we can get the same products that have been used by Jennifer Garner, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Candace Cameron Bure, Kathy Hilton, Lala Kent, Kandi Burruss, Nina Dobrev, Shay Mitchell, Cassie Randolph, Nicky Hilton, Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Bailey, Christine Quinn, Madison LeCroy, Ciara Miller, Remi Bader, La La Anthony, Mary Fitzgerald, Hannah Ann Sluss, Kathryn Hahn, Tracy Tutor, Maria Menounos, Camila Coelho, Bretman Rock, Dr. Jackie Walters, and Savannah Smith.
Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick for Lips
"I might have used it in a commercial or something once, and now I can't live without it," Jennifer Garner said, specifically referring to the Raisin shade.
Glossier Ultralip
In her beauty routine breakdown, Olivia Rodrigo said, "I'm gonna use this Glossier Ultra Lip. The Ultralip has hyaluronic acid in it, which is great. It keeps your lips moisturized, which is very important to me. I love how it's buildable. I love the natural color of my lips. This just sort of accentuates that. It doesn't cover it up or try to put a new color on top of it. It just emphasizes what you got. The shade is Ember. I love the shade."
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
"I'm putting one of these in all my Christmas stockings this year. They give you fuller looking lips without using needles. And it's got a light peach scent that makes me think I'm on a tropical holiday while I'm stuck here in cold Beverly Hills in December," Kathy Hilton said in her Fenty Beauty Holiday Gift Guide.
Smith's Rosebud Salve
Nicky Hilton told E! News, "This is my favorite lip balm, I've been using this one for years. I like the smell and it's not sticky. It'd make the perfect stocking stuffer!"
This lip balm has 72.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 4,300+ five-star Amazon reviews, and 400+ five-star Ulta reviews.
Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick
In her beauty routine breakdown, Nina Dobrev said, "Honest Beauty makes a really pretty lip color. This one has a little bit more color. I put it on and I use my fingers sometimes to spread it out. It gives you this deeper, sort of matte, color."
"Goes on smoothly and love the color, you can blot it to make it look more subtle like a stain or leave it full color to glam it up," an Ulta shopper raved about the lip color from Jessica Alba's beauty brand.
Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Buff
Adele wore this lip liner on her 2021 British Vogue cover. This waterproof pencil comes in so many different colors, and the one used on Adele was the warm nude shade, Buff.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy
Adele wore this lipstick in the shade Christy, which is a beige nude, for her British Vogue cover.
GOOPGENES Lip Balm Trio
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop included this lip balm trio in the 2021 holiday gift picks. They are made with high-quality botanical oils, pomegranate extract, and shea butter.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre Lip Gloss
In her beauty breakdown, Nina Dobrev said, "On top of [lipstick], I use a really pretty Charlotte Tilbury lip gloss. This guy sort of adds dimension to the matte color. I just dab it on top so it doesn't take away from the first color, and it just adds a little shiny. I like to call these 'kissable lips.'"
Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm Stick
Jessica Alba said that the Magic Beauty Balm Stick "feels nice" on the lips. This luminizing, multi-tasking balm can also be used to soothe and soften dry skin.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer- 2 Pack
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss remarked, "I love those. They're so cool because if you don't want to do a whole face and you just want something simple as you're walking out the door, the tinted lip balms from Burt's Bees are amazing, y'all. I'm not just saying that. There are different colors, but it's not too much. It keeps your lips moisturized. Perfection."
This two-piece set has 4,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Morphe Matte Liquid Lipstick in Backseat Love
Winter House and Summer House star Ciara Miller told E! News, "My favorite color is Backseat Love." This long-lasting liquid lipstick is kiss proof with a soft matte finish.
Haus Laboratories Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Mini Lipstick Set- 5 Lipsticks
Lady Gaga recently dropped a limited edition makeup collection in honor of House of Gucci. In that capsule, she included this set of five mini lipsticks. The shades are named after iconic Italians, including Lady Gaga herself. The set comes in a cute, vegan leather pouch. Each lipstick delivers a high impact color with a demi-satin finish that hydrates your lips.
Haus Laboratories La Luce Lip Glaze
Lady Gaga included this lip gloss in her limited edition Italian Glam collection. It's finally here: a non-greasy, high shine lip gloss without any tackiness. This lightweight formula plumps and moisturizes your lips to delivery the non-sticky shine you've been looking for.
Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner
"For my lip liner I'm using Buxom's color in Hush Hush Henna," Shay Mitchell said in her 58-step beauty routine.
Mented Cosmetics Gloss for Grownups Collection
"KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson have made makeup magic with a line for all skin tones. These made-in-the-USA glosses feel modern, giving just the right amount of luster, sans stickiness," Oprah Winfrey gushed in her 2021 edition of Oprah's Favorite Things.
IMAGE Skincare ORMEDIC Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex- Moisturizing Lip Balm With Peptides for a Plump, Full Appearance
The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph told E! News, "I really do love this one, for real. I have a lip licking habit and ever since I was little, I've always licked my lips and it's terrible because I always have chapped lips. Other lip products come off very easily. However, this one just sticks with a honey-like consistency, but it feels so nice on your lips and it just stays for a really long time, which I really like and it hydrates, all that fun stuff. It lasts a very long time and I have a few of them and I keep them around my in my purse and my car, my makeup bag."
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Bundle with Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk and Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk (2 Items)
Southern Charm cast member Madison Lecroy said, "I get more questions about my lip color than I do about any other product that I use. I'm going to share this bundle with you. It's the Pillow Talk bundle. You might as well get two of these, one for your bag and one for your makeup kit. This is definitely a must-have product. If you're going to buy one thing, it should be this. I highly recommend getting this. This color legit looks good on anyone with any skin tone. It's the color that I use on all of my brides when I do their makeup. I feel like you could wear this during any season. Do your lip liner first and then the lipstick after that."
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn Villain Pump Plump Lip Gloss
No one rocks a bold, red lip quite like Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn. This gloss subtly plumps your pout to deliver long-lasting results. Its formula has hyaluronic filling spheres, which reduce the appearance of fine lines to give you soft, pillow-like lips in an instant.
"This is a really great, beautiful color to wear alone by itself or on top of my red lipstick. It's gorgeous. I'm in love with this product as much as I'm in love with myself, which is hard to believe," Christine said.
By Terry Rose Lip Balm
Kathryn Hahn told E! News, "This is the only thing that seems to penetrate my lips for moisture in this dry weather!"
Burts Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick, Juniper Water
In her holiday gift guide, Maria Menounos said, "To make an even bigger statement, I'll be pairing my eye makeup with this deep red lipstick."
Elaluz Oil-Infused Lip Gloss
"I'm obsessed with these glosses! They have a really beautiful high shine finish but are insanely nourishing on the lips. So perfect for cold weather months, Camila Coehlo said in her roundup of holiday gift picks.
Shay Mitchell included this lip gloss as a step in her 58-step beauty routine.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
"To feel my best self, I always put a little bit of colored lip gloss on," Mary Fitzgerald shared with E!. "It is the perfect boost of confidence and makes me feel just a little bit more put together—even when I'm totally not. Pick your favorite bold shade and just go for it!"
Remi Bader told E! News, "I love Buxom— they have really great lip glosses if you want more of a plumper look."
Buxom's Full-On Plumping Lip Cream will instantly plump your lips while giving it a nice shine. It comes in many different colors.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor keeps this lip liner in her bag, telling E! News, "I honestly think it goes with everything!"
This has 244.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in 66 Skin-Deep
"My go-to! This color goes with everything and is so smooth and creamy," Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald said. "Lasts forever too."
These liquid lipsticks have 820.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn CA$H Fetish Heat Transforming Lip Cream
There are many liquid lipsticks out there, but this one from Christine Quinn's collection is actually multiple shades in one tube. This innovative lipstick shifts from one shade of red to another as the temperature changes. The formula soft, comfortable, and long-wearing with a matte finish.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn Drama Queen Heat Transforming Lip Cream
Here's another heat transforming lip cream that you just need to try. This nude lipstick changes color as the temperature fluctuates. Christine Quinn said, "These colors will transform into a bolder, sexier, more beautiful shade."
Glossier Balm Dotcom
Gossip Girl star Savannah Smith told E! News, "I LOVE this lip balm because it's super thick and glossy. My lips tend to soak up moisture, and dry lips are not included in my fantasy, so I definitely cannot live without it."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
La La Anthony shared, "Fenty Beauty's $weet Mouth lip gloss is one of my all-time favorites. It goes on smooth and has the perfect shine to refresh my glam during long days."
Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm
"Crusty lips aren't my vibe, so I always keep some lip balm on me for emergencies! This one specifically enhances the color of your lips, so it gives you a nice subtle but meaningful pop of color to your every day look. I recommend this for boys, girls and everyone in-between," Bretman Rock shared with E!.
NYX Mechanical Lip Pencil, Nude Pink
"This lip liner is with me wherever i go. I buy them in bulk. I get three to five and put them in each of my purses. This is NYX. It's $5. I know it's just a lip liner, but I will apply this lip liner in the shade Nude Pink. This is a must. Over this, I put the Laneige sleeping mask because I like my lips to look really natural," The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters said, "Love this formula and my favorite shade is Sepia."
Lancer Volume Enhancing Lip Serum
"When it comes to skincare routines, a common area that is neglected is our lips! This lip serum not only provides hydration but it also has a sheen that highlights your natural lip color. It is a win-win," Candace Cameron Bure explained to E!.
Spice Lip Liner by MAC
Fifth Harmony alum Ally Brooke shared, "I use this lip liner just about every day! I'm in love with it. It goes with almost every shade of lipstick that I've tried."
Give Them Lala Beauty Wet Lip Quencher
Lala Kent promised, "You'll never find a better gloss." She added, "I even use It in my night time routine. It leaves your lips so soft. I'm very proud of this product."
Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss
Zendaya's makeup artist used a Lancôme Juicy Tube in 13 Raspberry Cool for a glossy modern lip at the 2021 Academy Awards.
