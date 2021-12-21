Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Mourn Son After Stillborn Birth

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto are mourning the loss of their son.

In an Instagram posted on Dec. 21, the Siesta Key stars updated fans on their journey to parenthood with heartbreaking news.

"12/12/21 Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks," Madisson shared with her followers. "Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box."

She continued, "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child. Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."

Ish also shared a photo of his son's memory box and called his passing "the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."