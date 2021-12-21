Scott Disick Hits the Beach With Model Bella Banos During St. Barts Getaway

Watch : Scott Disick Is "Getting Back Out There" and Dating

It's sun, sand and surf for Scott Disick!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hit the beach with model Bella Banos on Tuesday, Dec. 21, during his vacation in St. Barts. Soaking up the sun, the two were seen taking a stroll alongside the water.

For the occasion, Scott wore an ombre button-up top and dark shorts, while his companion opted for a neon green bikini. Both capped off their beachy looks with sunglasses, while the 38-year-old reality star was also seen carrying his phone in his hand.

The sighting comes three months after Scott's split from Amelia Hamlin. The couple, who were together for 11 months, called it quits in September after Scott allegedly messaged Younes Bendjima, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, disapproving comments about the Poosh founder's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker.

Since his breakup, the Talentless fashion designer—who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, plus daughter Penelope, 9, with Kourtney—has been seen out-and-about with several different women, including ex Christine Burke and model Hana Cross.