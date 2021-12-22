Terry Bradshaw Receives Key to His Hometown in Touching Tribute

Watch : Terry Bradshaw Receives a Key to His Hometown

They're truly a "blessed" bunch.

An exclusive sneak peek at tonight's The Bradshaw Bunch, airing Wednesday, Dec. 22, captures a once-in-a-lifetime honor for Terry Bradshaw. After returning back to his Shreveport, Louisiana hometown, Terry receives a key to the city from Mayor Adrian Perkin.

A marching band greets Terry and his family in a massive stadium, where Terry's former high school coaches (and fellow Hall of Famers) Lee Hedges and A.L. Williams greet him, along with most of Terry's past teammates.

"This is a very exciting day for our city," Mayor Perkin starts. "We get to welcome our hometown hero, Mr. Terry Bradshaw, back here. He was the first player selected in the 1970 NFL draft, led the Pittsburgh Steelers to eight AFC Central championships and four Super Bowl titles."

Terry calls the ceremony "an honor" and even gave a special shout-out to eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie.