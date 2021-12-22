2021 in Review: Vote for the Social Media Moments That Defined Your Year

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots.
Britney Spears was freed, the Friends reunited and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all reviewing the "Jenny From the Block" video frame-by-frame.
So before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phone), E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? The headlines that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for the things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send 2021 off in style—and then maybe lock the door.
As if we weren't online enough before, 2020 was the year when life went online altogether. So by the time 2021 rolled around...
There we were already, glassy-eyed and full of resolutions to not be online so much, to cut down on social media, to take all the lessons that 2020 taught us and turn them into valid everyday plans for our healthier, happier and more grateful, gracious selves.
So, how's that working out for everybody?!
Well, if you had an awesome summer itinerary, only to watch the delta variant make other arrangements, or your kid's school schedule was still all over the place, or you didn't get to shove your masks in a drawer and forget about them, or you settled for watching Dune in your living room instead of on an IMAX screen as the good lord intended, rest assured that you were not alone in your frustrations.
But at least the Internet was always there for us, for better or worse—though its powers can be used for good, as anyone who photoshopped Bernie Sanders onto the Iron Throne in January can attest. And in what was maybe the most normal part of yet another "new normal" year, the celebrity content was plentiful (and, once again, glamorous as the stars broke out their finery for awards season, film festivals and the Met Gala), it rained cats and dogs doing the darndest things, and folks doing good deeds, showing off their uncanny talents and unwittingly triggering heated debates still managed to be heard amid all the noise.
Plus, thanks to the app blowing up in 2020, we headed into this year already knowing that TikTok was the place to be, an unstoppable trend that at last culminated in Beyoncé joining in December. Which is still kinda the point of things, right, to get Beyoncé onboard?
So from the celeb sightings that made you hold your scroll to the memes you couldn't stop sharing and the stories you didn't want to forget about by the end of the day, please vote for the social media moments that made your 2021 not such a bad place to be (and in a timely fashion, please, as these polls close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 23):
2021 in Review: Favorite Memes
2021 in Review: Stars on Fire Online
2021 in Review: Breakout Personalities
2021 in Review: Heartwarming Moments
Come back to see the results, for these and all the rest of our 2021 in Review polls, on Monday, Dec. 27.