2021 in Review: Vote for the Social Media Moments That Defined Your Year

Well, if you had an awesome summer itinerary, only to watch the delta variant make other arrangements, or your kid's school schedule was still all over the place, or you didn't get to shove your masks in a drawer and forget about them, or you settled for watching Dune in your living room instead of on an IMAX screen as the good lord intended, rest assured that you were not alone in your frustrations.

But at least the Internet was always there for us, for better or worse—though its powers can be used for good, as anyone who photoshopped Bernie Sanders onto the Iron Throne in January can attest. And in what was maybe the most normal part of yet another "new normal" year, the celebrity content was plentiful (and, once again, glamorous as the stars broke out their finery for awards season, film festivals and the Met Gala), it rained cats and dogs doing the darndest things, and folks doing good deeds, showing off their uncanny talents and unwittingly triggering heated debates still managed to be heard amid all the noise.

Plus, thanks to the app blowing up in 2020, we headed into this year already knowing that TikTok was the place to be, an unstoppable trend that at last culminated in Beyoncé joining in December. Which is still kinda the point of things, right, to get Beyoncé onboard?

So from the celeb sightings that made you hold your scroll to the memes you couldn't stop sharing and the stories you didn't want to forget about by the end of the day, please vote for the social media moments that made your 2021 not such a bad place to be (and in a timely fashion, please, as these polls close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 23):