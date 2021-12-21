E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

It Girls Are Ringing In the New Year With Platform Mary Jane Heels & So Should You

Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande and Madelaine Petsch are just a few celebs who've been rocking the popular retro silhouette in recent weeks.

E-Comm Celeb Platform Heel TrendGetty Images, Instagram

What to wear to Christmas dinner and New Year's Eve is the question we've been asking ourselves all week.

While one requires a grandma-approved outfit and the other something sparkly and a bit more fun, we've scoured the internet trying to find a shoe we can wear to both. The answer? Platform Mary Jane heels a.k.a. the stylish pump that's taken over Instagram thanks to influencers and stars like Ariana GrandeMadelaine Petsch and Olivia Rodrigo!

The retro silhouette can look daunting given most styles average a 5-inch heel height, which is five more inches than we're used to wearing on a daily basis. Let's not forget we're in peak slipper season! But in the name of fashion, we're planning on rocking these pumps all season long. Plus, they're classic, so you can wear them year after year!

Since we probably aren't the only ones trying to channel our inner Ariana Grande or Olivia Rodrigo this season, we rounded up nine platform Mary Jane heels that will give you some added height and tons fire emojis on your Instagram posts. Scroll below for our picks!

ASOS Design Priority Platform High Heeled Shoes in Black

Wear these faux suede heels to your next holiday party! You're sure to get tons of compliments.

$55
ASOS

Charlize Pink Satin

Can't swing the $1,425 Versace heel? No problem! These are just as cute and make for one great dupe. You can also get them in blush, red, blue and black.

$140
Steve Madden

Nola Lace Up Square Closed Toe Statement Platform Block Heel in Patent Dark Green Croc Print

Match your Christmas tree with these dark green heels! We love the lace up details on this pair.

$120
$53
EGO Shoes

Jeffrey Campbell Chillin Platform Mary Jane Pump

With this classic silhouette, you can wear them with flare jeans, skirts or party dresses—they're so versatile!

$180
Nordstrom

Mix No. 6 Surie Platform Sandal

You can't go wrong with adding another pair of nude heels to your wardrobe, especially when they're only $40!

$65
$40
DSW

Lamoda Platform Heeled Shoes with Ankle Strap in Pale Pink

Look pretty in pink! These adorable heels will add a welcome pop of color to any outfit.

$73
ASOS

Chinese Laundry Pollyanne Mary Jane Pump

Looking for an extra fun pump? This floral pair is the answer.

$100
Nordstrom

Mix No. 6 Sheree Platform Mary Jane Pump

We love the double buckle design on this Mary Jane pump! 

$50
DSW

Nodaleto Bulla Sofia Suede Platform Sandals

This dreamy brown pair is on sale, which makes them even cuter in our opinion! Not to mention, the crystal-embellished buckle will add a nice sparkly touch to your NYE outfit.

$685
$275
Selfridges

