It Girls Are Ringing In the New Year With Platform Mary Jane Heels & So Should You

What to wear to Christmas dinner and New Year's Eve is the question we've been asking ourselves all week.

While one requires a grandma-approved outfit and the other something sparkly and a bit more fun, we've scoured the internet trying to find a shoe we can wear to both. The answer? Platform Mary Jane heels a.k.a. the stylish pump that's taken over Instagram thanks to influencers and stars like Ariana Grande, Madelaine Petsch and Olivia Rodrigo!

The retro silhouette can look daunting given most styles average a 5-inch heel height, which is five more inches than we're used to wearing on a daily basis. Let's not forget we're in peak slipper season! But in the name of fashion, we're planning on rocking these pumps all season long. Plus, they're classic, so you can wear them year after year!

Since we probably aren't the only ones trying to channel our inner Ariana Grande or Olivia Rodrigo this season, we rounded up nine platform Mary Jane heels that will give you some added height and tons fire emojis on your Instagram posts. Scroll below for our picks!