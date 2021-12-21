It Girls Are Ringing In the New Year With Platform Mary Jane Heels & So Should You

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What to wear to Christmas dinner and New Year's Eve is the question we've been asking ourselves all week.
While one requires a grandma-approved outfit and the other something sparkly and a bit more fun, we've scoured the internet trying to find a shoe we can wear to both. The answer? Platform Mary Jane heels a.k.a. the stylish pump that's taken over Instagram thanks to influencers and stars like Ariana Grande, Madelaine Petsch and Olivia Rodrigo!
The retro silhouette can look daunting given most styles average a 5-inch heel height, which is five more inches than we're used to wearing on a daily basis. Let's not forget we're in peak slipper season! But in the name of fashion, we're planning on rocking these pumps all season long. Plus, they're classic, so you can wear them year after year!
Since we probably aren't the only ones trying to channel our inner Ariana Grande or Olivia Rodrigo this season, we rounded up nine platform Mary Jane heels that will give you some added height and tons fire emojis on your Instagram posts. Scroll below for our picks!
ASOS Design Priority Platform High Heeled Shoes in Black
Wear these faux suede heels to your next holiday party! You're sure to get tons of compliments.
Charlize Pink Satin
Can't swing the $1,425 Versace heel? No problem! These are just as cute and make for one great dupe. You can also get them in blush, red, blue and black.
Nola Lace Up Square Closed Toe Statement Platform Block Heel in Patent Dark Green Croc Print
Match your Christmas tree with these dark green heels! We love the lace up details on this pair.
Jeffrey Campbell Chillin Platform Mary Jane Pump
With this classic silhouette, you can wear them with flare jeans, skirts or party dresses—they're so versatile!
Mix No. 6 Surie Platform Sandal
You can't go wrong with adding another pair of nude heels to your wardrobe, especially when they're only $40!
Lamoda Platform Heeled Shoes with Ankle Strap in Pale Pink
Look pretty in pink! These adorable heels will add a welcome pop of color to any outfit.
Chinese Laundry Pollyanne Mary Jane Pump
Looking for an extra fun pump? This floral pair is the answer.
Mix No. 6 Sheree Platform Mary Jane Pump
We love the double buckle design on this Mary Jane pump!
Nodaleto Bulla Sofia Suede Platform Sandals
This dreamy brown pair is on sale, which makes them even cuter in our opinion! Not to mention, the crystal-embellished buckle will add a nice sparkly touch to your NYE outfit.
