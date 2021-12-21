Mindy Kaling's Newest Family Tradition Will Land Her on Santa's Nice List

When it comes to decorating, go big or go home!
That's Mindy Kaling's theory, anyway. With Christmas just days away, the actress and producer wants to make sure it's a magical occasion for her two kids: daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 15 months. Luckily, her home is all set for a winter wonderland thanks to a wide variety of festive pieces.
"The problem with my love of Christmas is the house isn't big enough for all the Christmas stuff that there is," Mindy exclusively shared with E! News at a PanCAN shoot. "There's like garlands and wreaths and there's Advent calendars and a huge tree and a tree skirt and stockings. It's like the whole house just like becomes overstuffed with Christmas and we have poinsettias."
The actress continued, "The house has become a haunted house, but like, for Christmas season."
With so much festive spirit at home, it would be completely understandable if Mindy and her family never left.
But as the kids get older, The Mindy Project star is ready to introduce her oldest to Santa Claus at the neighborhood mall.
"The kids are little so this is the first year my daughter can kind of get it, you know, and so we do see Santa at The Grove," Mindy revealed. "It was so fun. I grew up on the east coast where we had snow, and so they do this thing where at 7 p.m., they pipe snow in. You go there and snow is falling. It's really fun. It's really special and she loves that."
But perhaps the greatest memories come on Christmas morning, when the tree is surrounded by presents from Santa himself.
Mindy says of Katherine, "The minute she wakes up, it'll just be like, ‘My presents!'"
It's been a big year for Mindy who recently made The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100 list. After working on a variety of movies and TV shows with her production company Kaling International, she's showing no signs of slowing down in 2022.
"Besides my kids, @kalinginternational is the great joy of my life," she recently wrote on Instagram. "So excited for you to see the new shows we have coming out, and for you to catch up on my faves @thesexlivesofcollegegirls and @neverhaveiever."