Mindy Kaling's Newest Family Tradition Will Land Her on Santa's Nice List

When it comes to decorating, go big or go home!

That's Mindy Kaling's theory, anyway. With Christmas just days away, the actress and producer wants to make sure it's a magical occasion for her two kids: daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 15 months. Luckily, her home is all set for a winter wonderland thanks to a wide variety of festive pieces.

"The problem with my love of Christmas is the house isn't big enough for all the Christmas stuff that there is," Mindy exclusively shared with E! News at a PanCAN shoot. "There's like garlands and wreaths and there's Advent calendars and a huge tree and a tree skirt and stockings. It's like the whole house just like becomes overstuffed with Christmas and we have poinsettias."

The actress continued, "The house has become a haunted house, but like, for Christmas season."

With so much festive spirit at home, it would be completely understandable if Mindy and her family never left.