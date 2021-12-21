Here's Why Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Aren't "Rushing" to Get Married

Watch : Jenna Dewan Gives Back This Holiday Season

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are in no hurry to say "I do."

The 41-year-old actress explained why during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Dec. 21, telling host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Essence Atkins that she and her fiancé have "kind of paused" wedding planning "only in the sense of, 'Here we are again!' you know?"

"Can we gather, how safe is it?" Jenna continued, referencing rising COVID-19 concerns amid a spike in the new Omicron variant and the general uncertainty shrouding big gatherings. "So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there."

Waiting to walk down the aisle is admittedly "hard," but she's just going with the flow.

"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," Jenna added. "It is what it is...We'll get there when we get there."