Here's Why Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Aren't "Rushing" to Get Married

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are in no hurry to say "I do."
The 41-year-old actress explained why during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Dec. 21, telling host Morgan Stewart and guest emcee Essence Atkins that she and her fiancé have "kind of paused" wedding planning "only in the sense of, 'Here we are again!' you know?"
"Can we gather, how safe is it?" Jenna continued, referencing rising COVID-19 concerns amid a spike in the new Omicron variant and the general uncertainty shrouding big gatherings. "So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there."
Waiting to walk down the aisle is admittedly "hard," but she's just going with the flow.
"I want to be able to plan a beautiful get-together, whether it's small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment," Jenna added. "It is what it is...We'll get there when we get there."
In the meantime, Jenna and Steve are just enjoying being engaged. The 46-year-old actor proposed in February 2020, and he and Jenna have since welcomed their first child together, a son named Callum. Jenna is also the proud mom to daughter Everly who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
Making sure to squeeze in some quality time together, Jenna and Steve recently embarked on a weekend getaway for Jenna's birthday. As she recalled on Daily Pop, "One of my favorite places in all of the land are these hot springs, and had like a fun weekend away."
"We haven't had one really, honestly, since quarantine and covid and baby," Jenna added. "And so we were clearly living our best life."
For proof, look no further than the actress' recent Instagram post of her and her future hubby relaxing in the steamy springs.
"I think that we were in the water probably too long," Jenna told Morgan and Essence as the trio marveled at the photo of her and Steve. "There must be a maximum time in there. All day, we just didn't get out. We were, like, just drinking tea, having the food all by this hot spring. It was amazing."
Now that the couple's home, they're preparing for the holidays—and for Jenna, that means a lot of giving back.
A longtime supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Jenna just hosted an Instagram Live with the organization's CEO to spread the word about all the important work they do.
"I think it is the most incredible charity," Jenna said of RMHC. "I know just as a mother, I know what it would be like to want to keep your kids safe and you want to be able to provide for them when needed. And to be able to go somewhere where you can stay and have this warm, loving atmosphere with incredible people that work there steps away from the hospital when your kid is needing any sort of help, like just to be able to have that comfort and that assurance, is so huge for me."
