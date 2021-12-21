E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch North West Impersonate The Grinch in Latest Makeup Transformation

North West has got TikTok on lock! Scroll on to see Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's oldest daughter transform herself with a festive makeup look.

You're a cute one, North West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's oldest daughter got into the holiday spirit in a series of TikTok videos on Monday, Dec. 20, showing off her impressive makeup skills before channeling everyone's favorite Christmas curmudgeon, the Grinch.

The first clip, set to Gene Autry's "Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer," featured the 8-year-old painting her face to resemble the Santa's beloved helper from the popular holiday song. She paired her take on Rudolph's signature red nose with crimson-colored eyeshadow and silver glitter. 

North then gave fans a close-up look at her glam—and comedy chops!—when she lip-synced to a vocal track of Jim Carrey's hilarious monologue from 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas in another video.

"One o'clock, wallow in self-pity. 4:30, stare into the abyss. Five o'clock, solve world hunger; tell no one!" she mouths. "5:30, Jazz-ercise. 6:30, dinner with me—I can't cancel that again! Seven o'clock, wrestle with my self-loathing. I'm booked!"

North and Kim, 41, launched their joint TikTok account in late November. Since then, the duo have continued to give fans glimpses into their family life, including playtime with North, Christmas decorations around their home and some mother-daughter makeup fun

 

However, when North went live on TikTok earlier this month without Kim's permission, her cousin Mason Disick—who went viral last year when he joined the social media platform—quickly stepped in with some astute advice

"Hi, I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her, because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," he wrote in a text message to Kim, which she shared in a screenshot on her Instagram Story on Dec. 15. "I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said."

"Just in case for safety," he added, prompting Kim to respond in the text message, "I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad, and I don't think she will do it again, but it could be good if you talk to her about it."

Mason replied, "I'd love to talk to her about it."

It looks like the Kardashian kids are more social media savvy than you'd think!

