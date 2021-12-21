Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt's Newborn Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID

Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, along with their newborn baby, are currently in isolation following a COVID diagnosis.
Kevin, 37, who welcomed a son named August with fiancée Astrid, 31, in mid-November, announced on Dec. 21 that their little one was hospitalized after experiencing symptoms.
"Tough week for @thewendtgang," Kevin captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "This is an appreciation post for the best mother and teammate there is. Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us. Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well."
"August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts," he continued. "I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn't go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone. We are in isolation until after Christmas."
Kevin added, @astridloch is such a champ she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he's the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks, hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already."
After experiencing struggles with fertility, which included a long IVF journey, the Bachelor Nation couple welcomed their son on Nov. 20.
"One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn't wait to have our own," Astrid captioned a photo announcing their pregnancy in May. "When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."