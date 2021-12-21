How Lori Harvey Inspired Michael B. Jordan's Latest Role

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Denzel Washington Talk "A Journal for Jordan"

Love really is in the air.

Michael B. Jordan exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 21 about how girlfriend Lori Harvey has changed his life—including the roles he takes.

"I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," Jordan explained about taking on the epic love story lead for A Journal for Jordan. "And now where I'm in a time in my life where I have that, it felt like the perfect time to dive into this project."

The Creed star celebrated his one-year anniversary with the skincare founder (and Steve Harvey's daughter!) on Nov. 17.

Jordan also shared that since Journal was such a "rich" true story, it was a no-brainer to take the role. Plus, with Denzel Washington directing, it was tough to turn down.

"When Denzel calls you, you answer," Jordan joked. "So to have an opportunity to work with him so closely was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."