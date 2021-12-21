Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Gets Premiere Date for Her Netflix Reality Show

Watch : Jonas Brothers GRILL Each Other on Netflix Roast

That's goal for Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner's upcoming Netflix reality show, Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina), has set a premiere date: Jan. 27.

In a clip released on Dec. 21, Rodriquez can we been in a sexy black one-sleeved dress, sprawled out on the floor, winking at the camera and saying, "Many people know my name. But few know who I am."

More than 28 million fans on Instagram already follow Georgina's life as a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman and dancer. The new Spanish–language reality-TV series will give an even deeper look into her career, as well as her well-known relationship with the soccer superstar, with whom she has one child: daughter Alana Martina, 4.

On Oct. 28, the couple posed with two sonograms on social media, captioning them, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."