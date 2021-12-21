Kaia Gerber Steps Out With Austin Butler One Month After Jacob Elordi Breakup

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

We're all shook up over these photos of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

The supermodel stepped out for an early morning yoga class with the Elvis actor on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photographers spotted Kaia, 20, and Austin, 30, making their way back to her car after their workout in Los Angeles. For the outing, the daughter of Cindy Crawford sported black leggings paired with tan Ugg boots, a navy sweater and a mask. Austin wore black Bond sweatpants paired with a gray T-shirt and a navy bandanna over his face.

This sighting of the stars comes just days after they spent time together overseas. In a photo posted to social media in mid-December, Kaia and Austin could be seen at Reference Point library with their friend Tommy Dorfman.

While Kaia and Austin have not commented on their relationship status, it was just one month ago that E! News confirmed her breakup from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. "They split and it is amicable," a source said of the duo, who dated for a year before calling it quits.