Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Spotted on Coffee Outing With Friends in L.A.

Dancing with Kaia Gerber's ex?

Olivia Jade, 22, was spotted out in Los Angeles with Jacob Elordi, who is newly single following his split with Kaia last month.

Olivia, who recently wrapped her season on Dancing With the Stars, was seen getting coffee with Jacob and a group of friends on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19, in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A.

As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Olivia was spotted riding in the passenger seat, while Jacob drove his car. He was also photographed walking his Golden Retriever during their outing.

For the casual meetup, Olivia donned a light-colored, oversized sweat suit and The Kissing Booth actor, 24, was in a dark hoodie and jeans. According to an eyewitness, the pair were "flirting and smiling" during the coffee run.

In November, a source confirmed to E! News that Jacob was single after dating Kaia for about a year. "They split and it is amicable," the insider shared. This week, she stepped out with actor Austin Butler for a yoga class.