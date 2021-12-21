Ava Phillippe on Finding Her Own Way Outside of Mom Reese Witherspoon and Dad Ryan Phillippe's Spotlight

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

Ava Phillippe has heard a few times that she resembles her mother, thank you.

Asked what sort of beauty tips she's received from Reese Witherspoon, whose closet she does enjoy browsing for clothes, shoes and jewelry, Ava told Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview for E!'s Daily Pop, which aired Dec. 21, that perhaps the most "special piece of advice" passed down from her look-alike mom is "pretty is as pretty does."

Meaning, the 22-year-old explained, "As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you're only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way that you treat other people—and if that's not a beauty tip, I don't know what is."

But genetic blessings as the child of Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe aside, Ava has been stepping into the spotlight on her own terms, taking on the occasional modeling job while attending UC Berkeley and building a nearly million-strong social media following with a carefully considered offering of selfies, positive messages and peeks behind the curtain at her fashionable world with friends, family and her beloved border collie rescue Benji along for the ride.

And now her famous heart-shaped face can be seen in her first-ever beauty campaign, for Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton, a new limited-edition collection that goes on sale Dec. 26.