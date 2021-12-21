Ellen Pompeo Says She's Trying to Convince “Everybody” on Grey’s Anatomy “That It Should End”

Is there a doctor in the house?

There may not be if Ellen Pompeo has anything to say about it. In an interview with Insider published on Dec. 18, the actress said she's "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end."

The famously candid actress continued, "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell? And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

After nearly two decades on the hit ABC show, Pompeo has become the eighth highest paid actress on TV according to Forbes. She has even been a producer on the show since 2017. Now the popular star is looking to forge ahead on a new adventure as co-founder and chief impact officer of Betr Remedies.

It's not that far of a stretch from her iconic Dr. Meredith Grey character's desires to help others in the medical field. The company makes meaningful contributions to health equity by making over-the-counter medicine.