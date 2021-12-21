E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ellen Pompeo Says She's Trying to Convince “Everybody” on Grey’s Anatomy “That It Should End”

Say it ain't so! After 18 seasons of playing Dr. Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo thinks it's time to hang up the stethoscope. Hear why, plus what she has planned for after Grey’s Anatomy.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 21, 2021 4:57 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyEllen PompeoCelebrities

Is there a doctor in the house? 

There may not be if Ellen Pompeo has anything to say about it. In an interview with Insider published on Dec. 18, the actress said she's "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end."

The famously candid actress continued, "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell? And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'" 

After nearly two decades on the hit ABC show, Pompeo has become the eighth highest paid actress on TV according to Forbes. She has even been a producer on the show since 2017. Now the popular star is looking to forge ahead on a new adventure as co-founder and chief impact officer of Betr Remedies. 

It's not that far of a stretch from her iconic Dr. Meredith Grey character's desires to help others in the medical field. The company makes meaningful contributions to health equity by making over-the-counter medicine.

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments

"Life-saving medication is too expensive for too many people," Pompeo states on the company website. "We should all be looking for ways to do better."

While the audience may not be fully ready to let go of the legendary doc, it is not the first time the actor has expressed her reasons for wanting to end the show. 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Oct 11, she told E! Daily Pop that her husband, Chris Ivery, often says, "Don't you think you could work a little less now. You know we haven't watched any shows. You need to work less."

Everyone loves Ellen. But even the good doctor can only be on call for so long. 

For all updates on Grey's Anatomy click here

Trending Stories

1

Sex and the City Actresses Address Chris Noth Allegations

2

Mariah Carey’s Card From Daughter Monroe Will Melt Your Heart

3
Exclusive

Meet the New & Returning Stars of RHOBH Season 12

4

Japanese Frozen Actress Sayaka Kanda Dead at 35

5

See Vanessa Bryant's Sweet Trip to NYC With Her Daughters

Latest News

Japanese Frozen Actress Sayaka Kanda Dead at 35

Exclusive

Ava Phillippe on Finding Her Own Way Apart From Her Famous Parents

Exclusive

Meet the New & Returning Stars of RHOBH Season 12

Why Kim Kardashian's Music Choice Might Be a Nod to Pete Davidson

Ellen Pompeo Says Grey’s Anatomy “Should End”

Property Brothers' Drew Scott & Wife Linda Phan Are Pregnant

Exclusive

Terry Bradshaw Relives His "Humble Beginnings" With Hometown Visit