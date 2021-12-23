See Who Took Home the Top Prize on E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands

One last showdown.

The tribute artists on last night's brand-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands came face to face during a high-stakes battle round, making the E! show's finale—which also awarded one lucky act the top prize of $25,000 and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—all the more intense.

You don't have to take our word for it, though! As the above clip shows, Erika Moul, covering the music of Lady Gaga, and Rus Anderson, covering the music of Elton John, were competing in front of a packed house and Clash's trio of judges, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.

Rus first took the stage, donning a rainbow peacock look similar to the one Elton himself wore in a 1977 episode of The Muppet Show. Singing "I'm Still Standing," he quickly got the judges to join in on the fun, especially as he pounded away at the keys on a grand piano.