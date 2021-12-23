See Who Took Home the Top Prize on E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands

One last showdown.
The tribute artists on last night's brand-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands came face to face during a high-stakes battle round, making the E! show's finale—which also awarded one lucky act the top prize of $25,000 and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—all the more intense.
You don't have to take our word for it, though! As the above clip shows, Erika Moul, covering the music of Lady Gaga, and Rus Anderson, covering the music of Elton John, were competing in front of a packed house and Clash's trio of judges, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.
Rus first took the stage, donning a rainbow peacock look similar to the one Elton himself wore in a 1977 episode of The Muppet Show. Singing "I'm Still Standing," he quickly got the judges to join in on the fun, especially as he pounded away at the keys on a grand piano.
Erika, who sang "Born This Way," put on an equally entertaining show while rocking a sparkly bodysuit with shoulder pads and matching boots. Her vocals definitely seemed to impress the judges, especially when she mimicked Gaga's famous vocal growls.
However, nothing could compare to the final moments of the performance when Erika jumped on top of Rus' piano. The two Clash contestants momentarily squared off before Erika's grand finale, which brought all three judges to their feet.
As a result, Erika went on to win the battle, securing herself a spot among Clash's 10 finalists: Unforgettable Fire as U2, Lori Mitchell Gay as Tina Turner, Adam Tucker as Tim McGraw, Connie Pena as Jennifer Lopez, Fooz Fighters as Foo Fighters, Elisa Furr as Celine Dion, Strangelove as Depeche Mode, Karen Hester as Dolly Parton and Slippery When Wet as Bon Jovi.
So, which tribute act won Clash's top prize of $25,000 and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?
None other than Dolly Parton performance artist Karen Hester!
"Oh my goodness!" Karen said, reacting to the news. "This is really happening, right? Do I need to pinch myself? This just feels like a dream."
Jimmy himself made a virtual appearance to congratulate Karen, telling her, "Dolly would be blown away. So, bring your voice and bring your wig! Next time I see you, you'll be performing on the Tonight Show."
The good news didn't end there. As Adam revealed, Karen wasn't walking away with just $25,000 (in addition to the $10,000 prize she had already won!)—the Clash judges were giving her an extra $25,000, too!
"Now you can buy all the wigs you want," Adam added.
See it all go down by watching the full episode of Clash of the Cover Bands here.
You can also look back at all of this season's contestants by scrolling through the below gallery!