Kenan Is Back! Watch Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd Give a First Look at Season 2

Watch : "Kenan" Season 2 First Look

Ready for more Kenan?

The NBC sitcom returns for a second season just after the New Year, and E! News is bringing you an exclusive first-look at what's to come, with help from series stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd themselves.

"We're having a good time around here, as you can see," Thompson says in the special sneak peek after Redd gets into "interview" mode. "I thought season one was a nice, 'Hey look, we got a solid, like, layered cast.' And this season, now we get to stretch that out and go down, like, everybody's little lanes."

The chat between the Saturday Night Live duo is interspersed with snippets of the new episodes, allowing fans to get a glimpse at the entire cast, including Don Johnson, Kimrie Lewis and Dani and Dannah Lane.

In one particularly hilarious clip, Thompson's character Kenan can be seen venting to his father-in-law Rick (Johnson) about one of his daughters lying to him.