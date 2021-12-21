Here's Your 2021 Year in Review, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It may be hard to believe, but 2021 is quickly coming to an end. So let's time a moment to reflect on the biggest things that happened in the last 12 months. When it comes to astrology, 2021 brought its fair share of ups and downs for each zodiac sign.

As Narayana Montúfar, astrologer and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, told E! News, there were several aspects throughout the year that led to feelings of tension, limitations, changes in structure, and revelations. Three Mercury retrogrades occurred in air signs, which caused us to reflect on our social skills and the way we communicate with others. Eclipses were also few and far between, which means there weren't too many huge shake-ups. So if you feel like your life was a little more stagnant than previous years, you're not the only one. Fortunately, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming year!

So here's your recap of 2021 and what you can expect in 2022, according to Montúfar. We even added a couple of must-have products you may want to get your hands on to help you out in the new year. Check those out below.