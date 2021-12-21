Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Address Chris Noth Allegations

Watch : Chris Noth Dropped By Talent Agency After Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis expressed support for the women who accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

On Monday, Dec. 20, the stars of Sex and the City issued matching statements to their respective social media accounts addressing the allegations against their co-star, whose character, Mr. Big, was killed off And Just Like That... in the premiere episode. They stated, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Parker, Nixon and Davis are the first stars of And Just Like That to address the allegations—aside from Noth, who has denied the claims.

And Just Like That... actress Bridget Moynahan declined to comment on the accusations during an Elle interview published on Dec. 17, saying, "It would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don't have any knowledge of."

The stars broke their silence four days after The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women, who used pseudonyms when discussing the alleged assaults they say took place in 2004 and 2015, respectively. According to the outlet, the two women separately reached out to them and do not know each other.