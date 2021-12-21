Madelyn Cline Spotted Hanging Out With Zack Bia After Split: See the Pics

Watch : Madelyn Cline - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Madelyn Cline is getting the party started!

The Outer Banks star appeared to celebrate her birthday a bit early with a dinner outing in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 19. Maddie joined DJ Zack Bia, 25, for a meal at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, as she prepares to turn 24 on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

She was spotted out in long light wash denim pants, a white top and a large black leather jacket, while he was seen in a blue flannel. After finishing dinner, they drove away together, with Zack behind the wheel.

Ahead of her birthday, Maddie also shared how Netflix was toasting her big day. The Knives Out 2 actress posted a thank you note to the streaming site (aka her "bestieee") for sending a "Birthday Party" candle and glittering bottle of One Hope champagne.

While it's unknown how Madelyn and Zack met, one thing that is clear is his passion for music. Amelia Hamlin, Bella Hadid and Olivia Jade all follow the rising star on Instagram.