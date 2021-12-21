Chris Noth Fired From CBS Show The Equalizer After Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth will no longer appear on the CBS series The Equalizer.
Following multiple accusations of sexual assault, Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement to E! News, "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately."
In the series, fronted by Queen Latifah, Noth portrayed William Bishop, a former CIA agent and friend of Latifah's character, Robyn McCall.
It's understood the 67-year-old actor has already filmed an upcoming episode. In addition, he will appear in future repeats of past episodes that have already aired.
On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published accounts by two women, who accused the Sex and the City star of sexual assault.
Noth responded in a statement to E! News, saying, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, two women, who used pseudonyms to protect their identity, separately approached the outlet to share the stories of their alleged assaults. They do not know each other.
E! News did not speak with these women and have not confirmed their identities.
The day after THR published the story, actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth, who played Detective Logan on Law & Order, of being "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" and alleged he was "drunk on set" while filming the NBC procedural.
"During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes," she alleged. "In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good.' I didn't say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It's so rare that we do."
In response to the actress' claims, a source close to Noth told E! News, "This seems like an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation, and to allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also just as untrue."
In the wake of the accusations, Noth has been dropped by the talent agency A3 Artists Agency, a group he joined less than three months ago. A spokesperson for the talent management company told Deadline that the star "is no longer a client."
Noth has since hired attorney Andrew Brettler, who has represented Armie Hammer, Prince Andrew and Bill Cosby. Spokespeople for police in Los Angeles and New York told E! News that no reports have been made about the alleged incidents. In a statement to E! News, Brettler shared, "No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully."
The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 p.m.